Westport P&Z gives green light to medical marijuana dispensary

The Westport Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a medical marijuana dispensary application for 1460 Post Road East.

Bluepoint Wellness of Westport LLC submitted an application for a medical marijuana dispensary at 1460 in March, following the Westport P&Z’s passing of limited regulations last summer to allow medical marijuana dispensaries in the Connecticut town.

Bluepoint Wellness must now receive a license from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, which regulates all medical marijuana dispensaries in the state. In April, the DCP said it could grant up to 10 such licenses this year.

The Westport P&Z denied four other medical marijuana dispensary applications, which were proposed for 833, 1803, and 1505 Post Road East and 345 Post Road West; the commission cited concerns about traffic and safety as well as the size of the proposed locations.

There are currently nine medical marijuana dispensaries in the state; the only one in Fairfield County at the moment is Compassionate Care Center of Connecticut in Bethel. In March, Stamford’s Zoning Board unanimously approved a proposed medical marijuana dispensary, Kind Care LLC, at 806 E. Main St.