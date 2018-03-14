Stamford approves medical marijuana dispensary

Stamford’s Zoning Board has unanimously approved a proposed medical marijuana dispensary, Kind Care LLC, at 806 E. Main St.

As previously reported, Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection issued a request for application for new medical marijuana dispensary facilities in January. At that time it said it planned to add at least three new dispensaries to the nine already in operation; only one of those, Compassionate Care Center of CT in Bethel, is in Fairfield County.

As of March 11, there were 24,069 registered medical-marijuana patients in the state, 4,991 of whom live in the county.

Kind Care has until April 9 to apply with the DCP for final approval.