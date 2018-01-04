Home Fairfield Connecticut seeks to add medical marijuana dispensaries

Connecticut seeks to add medical marijuana dispensaries

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection has issued a request for application for new medical marijuana dispensary facilities.
medical marijuana Connecticut dispensariesThe department is planning to add at least three new licenses. The state now has nine dispensary facilities and four producers providing medication for Connecticut’s 22,348 medical marijuana patients. RFA responses are due by April 9.

“Our state’s medical marijuana rogram is incredibly successful, and is growing rapidly,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “When there is a substantial increase in the number of patients, DCP can issue new RFAs in order to best meet the demand for medication, and continue our commitment to quality health care.”

Fairfield County’s only medical marijuana dispensary is Compassionate Care Center of Connecticut at 4 Garella Road in Bethel. The facility, which opened in 2014, was the first of its kind in the state.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here