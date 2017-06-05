Westport planning and zoning approves medical marijuana dispensaries

Westport’s Planning and Zoning Commission has unanimously approved an amendment that would allow up to two medical marijuana dispensaries in the town. Dispensaries would have to be more than 1,000 feet away from schools, day care facilities, parks, public buildings and houses of worship.

A timetable for when such a dispensary might open in Westport was not available. Currently there are nine medical marijuana dispensaries in the state, with one operating in Fairfield County at 4 Garella Road in Bethel. All medical marijuana dispensaries are regulated by the state’s Department of Consumer Protection.