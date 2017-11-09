‘Feed a Family’ campaign kickoff

The Food Bank for Westchester launched its second annual “Feed a Family” campaign with an announcement at the White Plains Public Library, one of its mobile food pantry sites. The goal is to raise funds to provide 2,000 holiday meals for Westchester families. The cost per meal is $25. Instead of just being limited to Thanksgiving, the meals will be offered throughout the holiday season.

Leslie Gordon, the food bank’s president and CEO, said, “Everyone deserves a nutritious meal this holiday season and together with the community’s support, we can help ‘feed families.’”

Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino, state Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins and White Plains Mayor Tom Roach were among those on hand. They joined with others in handing out turkeys, chickens and other holiday meal ingredients to more than 100 individuals.