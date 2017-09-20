Ginsburg Development breaks ground on Peekskill townhomes

Ginsburg Development has broken ground on its latest project in Peekskill, Gateway Townhomes.

The company plans to build 16 rowhouse condominiums at 700 Main St. in Peekskill. The new development will include triplex two- and three-bedroom homes ranging from 1,649

square feet to 1,915 square feet. The first floor of each home will have an entrance hall, home office and guest room and two-car garage. Second floors will consist of living and dining rooms, while the top floor will feature the bedrooms.

Fourteen of the townhomes will be sold at market-rate prices starting at $275,000, and two units will be offered as affordable housing with a sale price of approximately $240,000. Sales are expected to begin in the summer of 2018.

“We recognized the importance of this site as a gateway to the city of Peekskill and its downtown and was happy to make this neighborhood townhome development part of our holistic commitment and investment in the city,” said Ginsburg Development founder and principal Martin Ginsburg. He said he believes the apartments will be “ideal for both first-time homebuyers and empty nesters looking to downsize who want to enjoy the convenience of downtown living.”

Ginsburg was joined by Peekskill Mayor Frank Catalina, Westchester County Executive Robert Astorino and other city officials and dignitaries at the groundbreaking on Sept. 14.

“I cannot express my joy and excitement at the commencement of this project,” Catalina said. “It represents the first new construction in this area of Main Street in over 65 years.”

The new project follows a groundbreaking that the Valhalla-based developer held earlier this summer for its $64.5 million mixed-use development, Fort Hill. That project, which is being built on the site of a former convent and Revolutionary War lookout in Peekskill, will include 178 rental apartments, a hotel and a restaurant. Construction could take about a year to complete, according to Ginsburg. The developer expects to begin leasing at Fort Hill Apartments next spring.