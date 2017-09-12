Ginsburg Development to break ground on Peekskill townhomes

Ginsburg Development plans to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking on Sept. 14 for its latest project in Peekskill, Gateway Townhomes.

The company plans to build 16 rowhouse condominiums at 700 Main St. in Peekskill. The new development will include triplex two- and three-bedroom homes ranging from 1,649 square feet to 1,915 square feet. Fourteen of the townhomes will be sold at market rate prices starting at $275,000, and two units will be offered as affordable housing with a sale price of approximately $240,000.

Ginsburg Development founder and principal Martin Ginsburg will be joined by Peekskill Mayor Frank Catalana, Westchester County Executive Robert Astorino and other city officials and dignitaries.

The new project follows a groundbreaking that the Valhalla-based developer held earlier this summer for its $64.5 million mixed-use development, Fort Hill. That project, which is being built on the site of a former convent and Revolutionary War lookout in Peekskill, will include 178 rental apartments, a hotel and a restaurant. Construction could take about a year to complete, according to Ginsburg. The developer expects to begin leasing at Fort Hill Apartments next spring.