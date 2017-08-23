Ginsburg to renovate Bridgeport’s City Trust Tower Apartments

Ginsburg Development Cos. has announced plans for a $2 million renovation on the 12-story, 117-unit City Trust Tower Apartments at 955 Main St. in Bridgeport.

In a brief ceremony held yesterday in the building’s lobby, company founder and principal Martin Ginsburg highlighted plans to bring a fitness center, game room, club lounge and bicycle storage space to the building, which was built in 1928 as the headquarters of the City Trust Co. and was converted to housing 10 years ago. Ginsburg added that he was in talks with a “New York/New Jersey restaurant” to set up operations in the space that was occupied by Amici Miei Café. He also introduced sculptor Eric David Laxman, who presented a preview of a new statue that will be displayed in the building’s lobby.

The Valhalla, New York-based Ginsburg Development is not planning any upgrades to the building’s apartments.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim praised Ginsburg’s plans and said that it fit into the chain of recent redevelopment plans occurring across the city, including the proposed transformation of the Harbor Yard baseball stadium into a music amphitheater and the restoration of two long-defunct theaters in the city’s North End.

“This is an important building that has been, in many ways, the centerpiece of a lot of Bridgeport history,” he said.