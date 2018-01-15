Greenwich Avenue is nation’s 5th most expensive street, per report

Greenwich Avenue in Greenwich is the nation’s fifth most expensive street, based on average square-foot rent costs, according to JLL, a professional services and investment management firm that offers clients specialized real estate services.

Rents on the avenue average $86.53 per square foot, with top rents coming in at $101, a 177.4 percent premium compared with the rest of Fairfield County, according to the firm. JLL noted that Greenwich Avenue is home to a number of hedge funds, financial services companies and upscale retailers and restaurants.

The nation’s most expensive street is San Francisco’s Sand Hill Road, with average rents at $119.38 per square foot, followed by New York City’s Fifth Avenue ($116.04 per square foot); San Francisco’s Mission Street ($93.68); and Cambridge, Massachusetts’ Main Street ($90).