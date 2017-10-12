The Hummus & Pita Co. is expanding from its New York City base to Brookfield as part of a plan to open locations in several East Coast locations and in Denver.

The Brookfield location at 15 Federal Road, expected to open later this year or early next year, is part of a multi-unit deal between the fast-casual restaurant chain and franchisee Rishi Parikh & Group, which has an agreement with Hummus to develop additional stores in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

“I’ve been looking for emerging fast-casual concepts that are scalable and profitable,” Parikh said. “I am particularly passionate about Mediterranean restaurants, but had yet to find a brand on the level of what, with their creativity and commitment, owner Janice Axelrod and her sons Dave and Steve Pesso have developed with The Hummus & Pita Co.”

The restaurant specializes in made-from-scratch items, freshly baked bread and meats cooked in a traditional taboon oven.

Founder and President Janice Axelrod opened the first Hummus & Pita Co. in 2011 in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood. Since then, the restaurant has opened three additional New York locations, averaging $1,200 in sales per square foot.

Earlier this year Hummus & Pita Co. partnered with franchise development company Fransmart, which has worked with such brands as Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as its exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand.