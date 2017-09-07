Flagg joins Fair Campaign Practices Committee

Jennifer Mebes Flagg of Chappaqua has been appointed coordinator of the Westchester County Fair Campaign Practices Committee. The nonprofit was formed in 1991 to promote honesty and fairness in Westchester’s political campaigns. It typically hears complaints from candidates who believe their opponents have been dishonest in campaign literature or gone so far as to defame them. In the position of coordinator, Flagg will act as liaison between the committee, candidates who file complaints and those facing allegations of unfairness.

Flagg takes over from Miriam Cohen of Larchmont, who was coordinator for 10 years and will remain on the committee.

Flagg is co-president of the League of Women Voters of New Castle, a member of the New Castle Sustainability Advisory Board and a board member of the Chappaqua Summer Scholarship Program.