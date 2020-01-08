Half Full Brewery has second Stamford location on tap

Half Full Brewery has signed a lease for a second Stamford location at 575 Pacific St.

“For the past few years, we’ve been focused on doing collaborative events and pop-ups with local partners and brands like the Winter Wonderland and Beer Garden in Mill River Park,” said founder and “chief hoptimist” Conor Horrigan. “The concept we are working on will be a permanent version of the temporary or one-off events and activations we’ve been doing.

“Based on the turnout we’ve seen at our events and activations,” he continued, “there really is a burgeoning cultural scene here in Stamford and so adding an additional venue (in addition to its 43 Homestead Ave. operation) that allows us to do lots of different programming with lots of local partners is a natural next step for us.”

The new location will open later this year.