Stratford’s CDS Displays relocating to Orange

Stratford-based CDS Displays is heading to Orange ,where it is leasing 14,000-square-foot of flex warehouse/office space at 58 Robinson Blvd.

The company specializes in cost-saving alternatives to traditional custom-built trade show displays and exhibits.

Robert Miller, senior managing director, and Tim Johnson, associate, of Colliers International represented CDS in the deal, helping the company relocate and expand its footprint. Group Seven Associates, the property’s landlord, was instrumental in completing the deal.

“CDS Displays has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years and the company needed a new location to satisfy its needs, which included both office and warehouse space,” Johnson said, adding that the deal will help “ensure that CDS has ample space to continue growing.”