Darien firm bowing new CBD product to be sold at convenience stores

E-Alternative Solutions, an independent, family-owned Darien company, will introduce Forth Cannabidiol, its new line of hemp-derived, full-spectrum CBD products, at the National Association of Convenience Stores conference in Atlanta, being held Oct. 1-4.

Forth CBD products contain U.S.-grown, full-spectrum CBD, meaning the product contains many cannabinoids beyond only CBD, along with other elements of the hemp plant to facilitate a better experience for the user.

The franchise offerings were developed together with and for adult consumers with impulse-buy packaging sizes.