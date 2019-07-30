Michael Guberti: Five ways to grow your business with email marketing

An estimated 3.8 billion people use email as a form of communication, reportedly sending and receiving a total of 281 billion emails every 24 hours.

Statista estimates that 4.3 billion people will use email by 2023. People check their email approximately 20 times per day. On average, a business generates $44 for every $1 spent on email marketing.

Starbucks encourages its customers to join their loyalty program “to earn free drinks and exclusive member offers” via email marketing. Uber sends emails to its subscribers reminding them to “lock in 28 days of low fares with a ride pass.” Business owners and authors Puja Thomson and Gerald Leonard promote their book launches and presentations via email. Let’s discuss five ways to grow your business with email marketing.

Send Weekly Emails To Your Subscribers

Some people only send marketing emails on a monthly basis to avoid “annoying” their subscribers. You can benefit from sending weekly emails to identify the people who want to hear from your business enough to stay on your list. If someone wants to unsubscribe from your weekly emails, let them go. If they don’t want to hear from you very often, what are the chances they will purchase your product or service? This strategy leads to our next point.

Get The Deadwood Off Your Email List

If a subscriber has not opened one of your emails in six months, stop paying for them to receive messages they don’t engage with. If you use an email marketing platform such as but not limited to MailChimp, Constant Contact, iContact or ConvertKit, you may be paying those platforms based on your number of subscribers. Send the inactive subscribers a few re-engagement emails to inform them that they originally requested to hear from you and need to decide if they’d like to continue receiving your messages. If they do not respond, remove them from your list. If you remove a significant number of inactive subscribers, you may save on your monthly bill to your email marketing platform.

Encourage Your Subscribers To Reply To Your Emails

If someone replies to your marketing emails, their action signals to their email service provider that they have a connection with your business. Therefore, their email service provider is more likely to show them your marketing emails as opposed to putting your messages in the spam folder.

Send Your Subscribers To Your Other Platforms

In your emails, include links to your social media accounts, website, phone number and text number if applicable. You may encourage your subscribers to watch your most recent video, which can be embedded from YouTube into your website. You can encourage your subscribers to enter your social media contest, learn about your new service, listen to your latest podcast episode or claim your seasonal specials.

Celebrate Your Subscribers With Email Subscription Anniversaries

If a group of subscribers opens and clicks on your emails for a year, consider sending those people an email celebrating their one-year email subscription anniversary and inviting them to claim a special offer.

For example, you can provide them with a limited-time discount on one of your products or services or award them a gift card that needs to be redeemed within a certain period of time. If you have a physical location, consider having the person visit your office to pick up or redeem their prize as the person may end up purchasing more than one item from you when they visit. For example, if someone comes into your office to redeem their email subscription anniversary prize which is 15% discount off an hourlong facial, they may opt to purchase a massage and other services from you that day or schedule them in the future.

Bringing It All Together: Companies of all sizes use email marketing to engage their customers and the proof is in your inbox. Looking forward to seeing you leverage email marketing to grow your business.

Michael Guberti is the founder of Michael Guberti’s Digital Marketing Services, a full-service digital marketing agency. He can be reached at michael@michaelguberti.com.