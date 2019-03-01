In Mount Kisco this afternoon, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo launched a “Tax Fairness for the Middle Class Campaign” in the company of politicians and business leaders from the Hudson Valley.

Marsha Gordon, president and CEO of The Business Council of Westchester, introduced Cuomo, and said, “ It is essential that New York continues to attract, grow and retain business and talent, and so tackling the SALT (state and local) tax imposed by the federal government, especially relevant in Westchester County, and making the property tax cap permanent are critical steps.”

Cuomo said, “Now the federal government is taking us backwards and effectively increasing taxes on families in the Mid-Hudson Valley with its devastating cap on state and local tax deductions. We need to make the local property tax cap permanent, cut middle-class taxes and fight SALT so that working people know we are on their side.”

Congresswoman Nita Lowey told the gathering that Democrats in the House are already moving to try to take action on SALT. “While Governor Cuomo is leading the fight to make permanent the property tax cap, I and others in the New York delegation in Congress are fighting for tax fairness by supporting legislation like my bill, H.R. 188, the SALT Deductibility Act, which would restore the SALT deduction in full,” she said.