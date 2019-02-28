Bradley Airport records 6th consecutive year of passenger growth

Bradley International Airport marked its sixth consecutive year of passenger growth in 2018, with its nearly 6.7 million fliers representing a 3.6 percent increase over 2017’s 6.4 million.

In total, the number of passengers using the Windsor Locks facility has increased by 23 percent over the six-year period, from 5,420,853 passengers in 2013 to 6,668,198 passengers in 2018.

The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA), which took over management of Bradley in 2013, said the progress was due in part to its commitment to expanding passenger service, which includes the addition of nonstop flights to Denver starting on March 28, and others to North Carolina, Florida and Pennsylvania by the summer.

CAA is also in the midst of a number of construction projects to further enhance Bradley, including a new $220 million ground transportation center.

“In 2018, we continued to aggressively pursue new nonstop flights and to modernize our facilities with the goal of making Bradley International Airport the airport of choice in the region,” said CAA Executive Director Kevin Dillon. “We’re pleased that our passengers are taking note of the many exciting developments and we take immense pride in the confidence that they continue to place in us.”

Bradley’s annual passenger traffic makes it the second-largest airport in New England, behind only Boston’s Logan Airport, which hosted nearly 41 million passengers last year.