Bradley Airport adding flights to North Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania

Bradley International Airport will be adding flights to North Carolina, Florida and Pennsylvania over the next few months, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

Frontier Airlines will expand its Bradley footprint by adding nonstop routes to Raleigh-Durham International Airport on April 30 and to Orlando International Airport on May 1. The service to Raleigh-Durham will operate seasonally on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, while service to Orlando will operate seasonally on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

“We are excited to see Frontier Airlines’ expansion at Bradley International Airport, less than a month after we celebrated the announcement that they will begin operations at Bradley this year,” said CAA Executive Director Kevin Dillon.

In addition, regional carrier Via Airlines will begin service at the Windsor Locks airport on July 22 with nonstop routes to Pittsburgh International Airport. Those flights will take place during afternoons year-round on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesday and Fridays.

“Pittsburgh is an important destination, especially for those traveling on business,” Dillon said. “This new nonstop, however, will bring benefits to both our business and leisure passengers by offering a cost-effective and convenient option to travel between the two cities.”