Frontier Airlines returning to Bradley International Airport

Frontier Airlines, which ceased operating out of Bradley International Airport in 2011, is returning to the Windsor Locks airport in the spring with nonstop flights to Denver.

The service will begin on March 28 with fares starting at $59.

The announcement of Frontier’s return came this morning at a press conference with Gov. Dannel Malloy and Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin Dillon.

“Bradley International Airport is a major economic driver for Connecticut and it continues to be a key player in our efforts to grow our economy, boost tourism and improve our transportation system,” Malloy said. “Frontier Airlines is a welcomed addition to Bradley Airport. This announcement is proof of the airport’s growing strength, and it underscores the importance of continuing efforts to utilize Bradley as a magnet for economic activity.”

The airport is also hoping to further expand its domestic destinations, with Seattle and Jacksonville, Florida among its top targets.

“An indication of a strong route network is the continuous diversification of routes and airlines,” Dillon said. “With the addition of this new service, we’re pleased to introduce a renowned low-cost carrier to Bradley and to continue solidifying the airport’s strong reputation in the industry and its pivotal role as New England’s second-largest airport. We look forward to our partnership with Frontier Airlines.”