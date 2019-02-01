Westport’s JoyRide Cycling & Fitness rolls out national expansion plan

JoyRide Cycling & Fitness Studio is acquiring its two licensed locations in Texas and merging operations, with an eye toward expanding its brand nationally over the next three years.

The Westport-based JoyRide has opened four studios in Fairfield County (Darien, Ridgefield, and Wilton) and two in San Antonio since its 2011 launch. Co-founders Amy Hochhauser and Rhodie Lorenz said they have attracted 55,986 unique customers to date.

Under the new arrangement, Hochhauser and Lorenz will join forces with the brand’s Texas licensee and owner of two studios, Becky Cerroni, who will become CEO. Cerroni will focus on growing the JoyRide brand nationwide while also leading operations and customer service and developing retail, external collaborations and business development.

Hochhauser will become the new chief brand officer, while Lorenz will continue as chief creative officer.

The newly merged company will focus on strengthening its existing studios and establishing six to 12 studios over the next 36 months.