Stamford industrial flex building sells for $4.875 million

The 33,822-square-foot, two-story industrial flex building at 72 Camp Ave. in Stamford has been purchased for $4.875 million, according to Jon Angel, president of Southport-based Angel Commercial LLC.

132 Jamaica Avenue Realty Corp. bought the building, which is on approximately 1 acre in a light industrial zone in the city’s Springdale section, near the Darien border.

“The building was substantially leased,” said Angel, who represented both the buyer and seller 72 Camp Avenue LLC in the transaction. “This was an investment deal that utilized the tax benefits of a 1031 Exchange.”

Several aspects of the deal were handled by Scott Gerard of Shipman & Goodwin LLP.