William Pitt Sotheby’s welcomes Patel

William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, a network of real estate professionals that – along with Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty – manages more than 1,000 sales associates in 28 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts and Westchester County, welcomed Trusha Patel of Westport as a sales agent based in the firm’s Southport brokerage.
Patel has more than 10 years experience in the hospitality industry and strives to provide a concierge-like service to all of her clients.
Leave a Reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (required)