New Rochelle to move City Hall to downtown in 2021

The city of New Rochelle plans to relocate its City Hall offices downtown, Mayor Noam Bramson said during his annual State of the City address.

The city will move the municipal office complex from 515 North Ave. in New Rochelle to 45 Harrison St., at the ground floor of MacQuesten Development’s $110 million mixed-use development.

Following the move, which is expected to occur in 2021, the city’s school district will take over the City Hall building, which officials said will allow for more classrooms, administrative space and programming space at a lower cost than new construction.

“The relocation of City Hall to downtown New Rochelle is a win-win-win for our economy, for our city, and for our schools,” said Bramson. “This public-private partnership holds so much promise, complementing our downtown redevelopment while benefiting both our school community and taxpayers.”

In June 2017, the city selected MacQuesten to relocate the fire station on Harrison Street and use that land for a residential tower. The 27-story mixed-use building will include 238 residential units, 9,500 square feet of retail, a four-story parking garage and nearly 50,000 square feet of office space.

“MacQuesten is honored to be selected as the designated developer of the new City Hall complex,” said Joe Apicella, managing director at MacQuesten Development. “This building will pay homage to the great history that is New Rochelle while providing a state of the art, world class facility for doing the people’s business while continuing to provide excellent services to its residents.”