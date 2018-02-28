Norwegian Air to double flights between Stewart Airport and Dublin

Norwegian Air will double the number of flights between Dublin and Stewart International Airport in Newburgh starting in April.

The airline announced Feb. 26 that it would soon offer two Dublin departures each day. Passengers can choose between a day flight, which will depart Stewart at 12:25 p.m., or an evening flight leaving Stewart at 8:30 p.m. The flights officially launch April 26. Tickets start at $99 one-way.

More than 130,000 passengers have flown Norwegian between the United States and Ireland since the airline launched the service in July 2017, according to Thomas Ramdahl, Norwegian’s chief commercial officer.

“With strong demand for our high-quality flights in brand new aircraft, it was naturally our next move to increase capacity to Ireland even further,” Ramdahl said in a statement. “We’re making it easier for Americans to access Ireland and beyond at a much better value.”

Norwegian also offers flights from Stewart to Belfast in Northern Ireland, Edinburgh in Scotland and Bergen, Norway.

The airline told Irish newspapers earlier this month that it will start advertising one-day shopping trips to Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, the high-end mall in Central Valley run by Simon Property Group.

Jet-setting shoppers can catch an 8:30 a.m. (Irish Standard Time) flight that lands in Stewart at 10:30 a.m. East Coast time. They can then grab a shuttle service between Stewart and the mall. After a day of shopping, the shuttle will return them to the airport three hours ahead of Norwegian’s evening flight back to Dublin.

The announcement comes as Stewart Airport is rebranding to give its name more international recognition. The airport will soon be renamed New York Stewart International Airport, as announced last week by its operators, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

In a speech at Marist College Feb. 22, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo promised $36 million in investment at the airport, including a new 20,000-square-foot U.S. Customs inspection area for international passengers.