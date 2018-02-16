Greenwich’s Townsquare Media acquires upstate NY classic rock station

Greenwich’s Townsquare Media Inc. is acquiring classic rock station WOUR-FM 96.9 in Utica, New York from Galaxy Communications LLC, and will take over all sales efforts for the station effective immediately. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Townsquare’s existing Utica portfolio consists of WFRG-FM 104.3, WLZW-FM 98.7, WODZ-FM 96.1 and WIBX-AM 950. With the new acquisition – expected to close in the second quarter – Townsquare will own 318 radio stations in 67 small and midsize markets, maintaining its position as the third-largest owner of radio stations in the country.

Bergner & Co. represented the seller in connection with the acquisition.

Townsquare’s assets also include digital marketing services company Townsquare Interactive, which serves approximately 12,000 small- to medium-size businesses; proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform Townsquare Ignite and approximately 550 live events with nearly 18 million attendees each year in the U.S. and Canada.