Greenwich’s Townsquare Media acquires upstate NY classic rock station

Kevin Zimmerman
Greenwich’s Townsquare Media Inc. is acquiring classic rock station WOUR-FM 96.9 in Utica, New York from Galaxy Communications LLC, and will take over all sales efforts for the station effective immediately. Financial terms were not disclosed.

WOUR Townsquare mediaTownsquare’s existing Utica portfolio consists of WFRG-FM 104.3, WLZW-FM 98.7, WODZ-FM 96.1 and WIBX-AM 950. With the new acquisition – expected to close in the second quarter – Townsquare will own 318 radio stations in 67 small and midsize markets, maintaining its position as the third-largest owner of radio stations in the country.

Bergner & Co. represented the seller in connection with the acquisition.

Townsquare’s assets also include digital marketing services company Townsquare Interactive, which serves approximately 12,000 small- to medium-size businesses; proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform Townsquare Ignite and approximately 550 live events with nearly 18 million attendees each year in the U.S. and Canada.

