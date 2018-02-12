Heineken USA names Jonnie Cahill new chief marketing officer

Jonnie Cahill has been named chief marketing officer for Heineken USA, the company announced.

Cahill will move to the U.S. and start in the beer importer’s White Plains headquarters in April. He will report to Heineken USA CEO Ronald den Elzen.

Cahill joins Heineken USA from the company’s global commerce leadership team in Amsterdam. There, Cahill directs and helped build out Heineken’s low- and no-alcohol portfolio, which now represents more than 5 percent of the company’s global volume, according to the announcement. Before that, he served as CMO of Heineken Russia.

Cahill studied management at Trinity College in Dublin and received an advanced degree in marketing techniques from Dublin Institute of Technology. His 20 years experience in the industry includes stops as global marketing manager of Guinness at Diageo PLC and marketing manager of Budweiser at Diageo Ireland.

“Jonnie is an inspirational leader who brings strong strategic vision, a true passion for our business and a proven track record of delivering results,” den Elzen said. “He also has an eye for transformative innovation, which is exactly what the beer industry in the U.S. needs right now.”