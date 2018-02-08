ArtsWestchester raises $734,742 in public, private matching program

ArtsWestchester announced that $734,742 in funding was raised for art organizations across the county as part of the 2017 Art$WChallenge program, a public, private matching program.

The organization held a reception at Kanopi at The Ritz-Carlton, Westchester on Tuesday to announce that 46 arts organizations raised a total of $543,912 in new funds. With the support of Westchester County, ArtsWestchester was able to match those funds with an additional $190,830.

Since the inception of the Art$WChallenge in 2007, more than $4.7 million has been raised for Westchester cultural organizations through the program, including $3 million raised by area arts groups with $1.6 million in matching funds from ArtsWestchester through support of Westchester County.

“The Art$WChallenge program is a powerful example of a forward-thinking public/private partnership that pays dividends for the economy,” said Janet Langsam, CEO of ArtsWestchester. “We are extremely thankful to Westchester County and the County Board of Legislators for spearheading a program that over eleven years has raised more than $3 million in private funding for the arts.”

For more information and a full list of funding awardees, visit artswestchester.org.