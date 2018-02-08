Home Latest News ArtsWestchester raises $734,742 in public, private matching program

Aleesia Forni
ArtsWestchester
Deputy County Executive Kenneth Jenkins, Tracy Kay,representing Westchester Children’s Museum, Westchester County Legislator Catherine Parker and Elliot Fox,representing Emelin Theatre at ArtsWestchester’s legislator reception. Photo by Leslye Smith

ArtsWestchester announced that $734,742 in funding was raised for art organizations across the county as part of the 2017 Art$WChallenge program, a public, private matching program.

The organization held a reception at Kanopi at The Ritz-Carlton, Westchester on Tuesday to announce that 46 arts organizations raised a total of $543,912 in new funds. With the support of Westchester County, ArtsWestchester was able to match those funds with an additional $190,830.

Since the inception of the Art$WChallenge in 2007, more than $4.7 million has been raised for Westchester cultural organizations through the program, including $3 million raised by area arts groups with $1.6 million in matching funds from ArtsWestchester through support of Westchester County.

“The Art$WChallenge program is a powerful example of a forward-thinking public/private partnership that pays dividends for the economy,” said Janet Langsam, CEO of ArtsWestchester. “We are extremely thankful to Westchester County and the County Board of Legislators for spearheading a program that over eleven years has raised more than $3 million in private funding for the arts.”

For more information and a full list of funding awardees, visit artswestchester.org.

