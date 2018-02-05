Hudson Gateway, L.I. Realtors agree to framework for MLS merger

The Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors and the Long Island Board of Realtors have agreed on a framework that would form a new multiple listing service to serve the New York metropolitan area.

That area would include Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Orange counties, as well as the Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. The regional listing service would consist of approximately 36,000 Realtors.

The framework follows a meeting in June 2017 when officials from Hudson Gateway and the Long Island Board of Realtors met to discuss the possibility of forming the regional multiple listing service.

“A primary objective is to create a seamless flow of data for brokers and agents within the New York metro area,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of Hudson Gateway.

Final approvals from the boards of directors of both groups could be attained within the next six months.

“The new MLS would improve services resulting in operational efficiencies, increase economies of scale and enhance technology that will enable members to better serve the buying and selling public,” said Joseph Mottola, CEO of the Long Island Board of Realtors.

Hudson Gateway is an 11,000-member nonprofit trade association for Realtors doing business in Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Orange counties, as well as the Bronx and Manhattan. The Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service is owned by Hudson Gateway.

The Long Island Board of Realtors consists of 25,000 real estate professionals working in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens and Brooklyn. The Multiple Listing Service of Long Island Inc. is the group’s subsidiary.