Private equity firm One Equity Partners of New York City has acquired Rizing LLC, a Stamford company that provides SAP (systems applications and products) functional and technical consulting services, from Boston’s Bunker Hill Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Rizing’s customers include businesses in North America and internationally across diverse vertical markets that include energy and utilities, consumer products, financial services, retail and transportation. It has 14 regional offices in the U.S., Canada, the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia.

“OEP has an excellent reputation for driving transformative growth in the businesses in which it invests,” said Rizing CEO Mike Maiolo, “and the firm shares our vision for expanding Rizing’s service offerings to a greater number of SAP practices and further developing select IP offerings that complement our existing services.”