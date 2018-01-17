The partnership that is designing and will operate the massive indoor water park planned for the billion-dollar Resorts World Catskills casino resort in Sullivan County has released a name and additional details on its plans.

The team of Ken Ellis and Arthur Berry III announced on Tuesday that the project would be named The Kartrite Hotel & Indoor Waterpark, with plans to open in 2019. The 2-acre site in the town of Thompson will feature an indoor water park and a luxury hotel with 324 guest suites.

Ellis is CEO of Aquatic Development Group, a suburban Albany company that has been involved with more than 100 water parks in North America. Berry is owner and president of Camelback Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains.

Ellis and Berry teamed up previously to design the Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark at the Camelback Mountain Resort.

“We’re building upon the family-focused thrills and amenities that have made Camelback Resort and Aquatopia a premier destination in the Pocono Mountains,” Berry said in a statement. “The Kartrite’s location at the Resorts World Catskills property provides a unique opportunity for us to deliver a whole new adventure for guests as part of a true global destination.”

The waterpark will mark one of the final development stages of the casino property. The $1.2 billion Resorts World Catskills is led by Empire Resorts Inc., a publicly traded company which also runs the Monticello Casino & Raceway a few miles from the casino site. The centerpiece is the casino, which will feature 100,000 square feet of gaming space and an 18-story hotel. The casino announced today that it would open on Feb. 8.

The project also includes an 18-hole golf course and an entertainment village with restaurants and an additional hotel.

The waterpark and hotel is named for Kartrite Van Der Berris, a fictional explorer character introduced at the Camelback property. Along with its water attractions, The Kartrite will feature multiple restaurants, a spa, ropes course and arcade.

Ellis said the park’s “cheeky, contemporary design will put an entirely re-imagined Catskills back on the map for a new generation of family travelers.”

The waterpark is expected to create 600 permanent jobs and up to 250 construction jobs, according to the announcement.