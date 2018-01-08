Gardiner donates $750K more to Iona

Iona College has been awarded an additional $750,000 in grant money from the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation to enhance the college’s Institute for Thomas Paine Studies. Iona received a $250,000 award from the foundation in late 2016.

The institute was founded in 2013 with a partnership between Iona College and the Thomas Paine National Historical Association. It is dedicated to furthering an awareness of the significance of the work of Paine and the role he played in both the French and American revolutions.

The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation is dedicated to supporting the study of New York state history and preserving local historical collections. The grant will allow Iona to maintain and enhance the Thomas Paine archives, which are housed in the College’s Ryan library. It will also facilitate the expansion of an academic center.