Norwalk, Stratford receiving state funds for transit-oriented development

Norwalk and Stratford are among 11 municipalities receiving funding to support transit-oriented development that is aimed at boosting economic activity and creating jobs.

The grants come under the state’s Responsible Growth and Transit-Oriented Development Grant Program, which is administered by the Office of Policy and Management and relies on a combination of funding from the Responsible Growth Incentive Fund and the Transit-Oriented Development and Pre-development Fund.

As a result, Norwalk’s East Avenue Transit-Oriented Development Plan is receiving $125,000 for analysis and development of a TOD Plan for the area surrounding the East Avenue rail station. The planning study will analyze existing conditions, opportunities and constraints in order to develop a clear framework and vision for the future of the area, and establish guidelines for design and development.

In addition, Stratford’s Complete Street Technical Design is receiving $450,000 to complete the technical design of complete streets improvements along a portion of Main Street from Barnum Avenue, south to East Broadway. The project is one of several identified as high-priority in the town’s 2017 Complete Streets Plan and is intended to enhance access and safety for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Upon completing the technical designs, the town will be positioned to begin implementing the necessary improvements. Approximately $250,000 of the total grant award will be set aside to cover costs associated with any environmental contamination discovered within the project boundary.

Others receiving funds, which total $15 million, are projects in Berlin, Clinton, East Windsor, Madison, New Britain, the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments in Norwich, Wallingford, Winchester and Windsor Locks.