Specialist honored

Dr. Robert Josephberg, chief of retina and vitreous at Westchester Medical Center was recently inducted into the Retina Hall of Fame for his expertise and contributions to the field.

The retina is the portion of the eye on which light is focused. The light is then transformed into signals that the brain can interpret. The retina has been compared with film in a still or movie camera or the photosensitive electronic plate in a television camera. Vitreous fills the inside of the eye.

The Retina Hall of Fame honors those have devoted their professional lives to innovation, research and clinical care.