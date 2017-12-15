Home Good Things Happening Westchester Specialist honored

Specialist honored

By
Editorial Staff
-
SHARE
Robert Josephberg.

Dr. Robert Josephberg, chief of retina and vitreous at Westchester Medical Center was recently inducted into the Retina Hall of Fame for his expertise and contributions to the field.  

The retina is the portion of the eye on which light is focused. The light is then transformed into signals that the brain can interpret. The retina has been compared with film in a still or movie camera or the photosensitive electronic plate in a television camera. Vitreous fills the inside of the eye.

The Retina Hall of Fame honors those have devoted their professional lives to innovation, research and clinical care. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here