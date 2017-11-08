Justin Fisch promoted to president of U.S. Beverage

Justin Fisch, son of U.S. Beverage founder and CEO Joseph Fisch, has been promoted to president of the firm, an independent premium craft and imported beer sales and marketing company.

Having joined the Stamford company in 2002, Justin Fisch most recently served as vice president and general manager, acting as the primary contact for all brewery suppliers, and overseeing sales and marketing activities across the company.

In his new role as president, Fisch will manage all operational responsibilities, including sales, marketing, finance and administration for the company, which Joseph Fisch founded 20 years ago.

“As we look ahead to the next 20 years, I’m exceedingly confident, both as chairman/CEO and father, that with Justin’s background, experience, and respect in the industry, USB will continue its growth at an even faster rate,” said the elder Fisch, who is relinquishing position of president.

Established in 1997, USB has grown from a small business representing six brands to a top 10 U.S. imported beer and specialty beverage company, and the largest independent importer of beer in the U.S.