Contrafect appoints Lisa Ricciardi as chief operating officer

Contrafect Corp., the Yonkers-based biotechnology company developing protein and antibody therapeutics for infectious diseases, appointed Lisa Ricciardi as chief operating officer. Ricciardi will continue to serve in her role as a director of ContraFect.

“Lisa has a unique blend of commercial, business development and overall operational

experience that will be extremely helpful to Contrafect as our internal pipeline programs advance towards commercialization and we continue to evaluate business development strategies to accelerate value creation,” said Steven C. Gilman, Contrafect’s chairman and CEO. “Lisa has been a valuable member of our board of directors since she joined in February, and we look forward to having her contribute full-time to support the continued growth of Contrafect.”

Ricciardi has previously served as senior vice president of global corporate and business development at Foundation Medicine and senior vice president of U.S. and international business development at Medco Health Solutions Inc.

She was also a venture partner at Essex Woodlands Health Ventures. Additionally, she held several senior management positions at Pfizer.

“I believe ContraFect has one of the most compelling new technologies in development to address the problem of antibiotic resistance,” Ricciardi said.