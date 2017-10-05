Heart walk at the Kensico Dam

The American Heart Association’s Heart Walk attracted about 1,200 participants to the Kensico Dam on Oct. 1. More than 70 teams had registered online to participate.

In addition to a 5K walk, there were fitness activities, including a “plank challenge” in which participants are timed to see how long they can hold a plank pose. The plank exercise, designed to strengthen the body’s core, involves lying on your belly, placing the hands or forearms directly under the shoulders and rising onto the toes while contracting the glutes and other muscles. Cadets from Company E1 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, who volunteered at the event, were among those doing plank exercises.

Some of those sponsoring this year’s Heart Walk were White Plains Hospital, WMC Health/Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, Fujifilm, Patrick W. Thomas and Mrs. Johanna D. Thomas, New York Presbyterian, Phelps Hospital/Northwell Health, New York Medical College and Stop & Shop.