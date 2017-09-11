Blood cancer patients or their caregivers can visit the organization’s website to access the application form.

“(The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society),” said Billie Sue Parris, executive director of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Texas Gulf Coast Chapter, said the organization has served the Gulf Coast area of Texas for more than 30 years and will continue to support blood cancer patients and their families “during this extremely difficult time.”

“This community has always supported LLS, walking in Light The Night, running with Team In Training and volunteering in so many ways to support cancer patients,” Parris said. “Now it’s our turn to show that LLS is here for our community.”

Along with its disaster relief program, the organization provides a range of free resources, education and support for blood cancer patients, survivors and their families.

Founded in 1949, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit lls.org.