Elite Airways announces nonstop flights between White Plains, Sarasota

Those hoping to depart Westchester County Airport for a warmer destination this fall now have a new nonstop option to consider when arranging their travel plans.

Elite Airways LLC announced a new nonstop jet service between the White Plains airport and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport on the Gulf Coast of Florida. The service, which will run on Mondays and Fridays beginning on Nov. 10, was designed for convenient weekend and week-long travel, Elite Airways officials said.

“The consumer demand for our New York to Florida service continues to be strong,” Elite Airways President John Pearsall said. “Nonstop jet service is a travel time-saver and eliminates the need for connections, both of which contribute to a more enjoyable flying experience, especially during winter months and peak holiday periods.”

The Portland, Maine-based airline will offer fares beginning at $179 each way. Perks include a free checked bag, complimentary snacks and beverages, no change fees and no middle seats.

“Elite Airways’ decision to start service out of HPN is recognition of the importance of the Westchester market, and we welcome their arrival,” said George Oros, Westchester County’s director of economic development.

The flights will depart Sarasota-Bradenton at 8 a.m. and arrive Westchester County (HPN) at 10:30 a.m. The service will then depart Westchester County at 11:15 a.m. and arrive Sarasota-Bradenton, which is roughly 50 miles from Tampa, at 1:45 p.m.

“We anticipate this route to grow as more and more passengers will soon discover the benefits of traveling through two convenient, stress-free airport facilities,” said Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, which straddles Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida.

Passengers will travel on board the company’s Bombardier CRJ-200 and CRJ-700 jet airliners.

Founded in 2006, Elite Airways provides charter and scheduled service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean and South America. The company is headquartered in Portland, Maine with maintenance, crew training, sales and marketing offices in Melbourne, Florida.

The airline’s routes include stops in New York City, Newark, Asheville, North Carolina and Orlando, Melbourne and Vero Beach, Florida. The company also runs service to Halifax, Nova Scotia and the island of Bimini in the Bahamas.

