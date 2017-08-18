Carlson Real Estate merges with ERA Insite Realty

Carlson Real Estate in Bronxville has merged with ERA Insite Realty Services, a family-owned residential real estate firm headquartered in White Plains for 32 years.

The merger was announced by Louis Budetti, principal broker of ERA Insite Realty, which also has offices in Bronxville and Mount Pleasant.

Craig Carlson, broker and owner of Carlson Real Estate, will join ERA as an associate broker, bringing with him the company’s book of business and 20 licensed real estate professionals with an average of 12 years in the industry.

A second-generation family-owned company, Carlson Real Estate was started in 1972 by the current owner’s mother, Marie Carlson. Serving the market areas of Bronxville, Eastchester, Tuckahoe, Mount Vernon and Yonkers, the firm for 20 years was affiliated with the Coldwell Banker franchise, according to ERA Insite. With the merger, the Carlson office on Pondfield Road will be consolidated into ERA Insite’s Bronxville office at 120 Kraft Ave.

In addition to Carlson, who is also a state-certified appraiser, agents joining ERA Insite are Maura Carroll, Lucille Declet, Deborah Esposito, Julia Feldman, Alma Holly, Virginia Howard, Lauren Jenkins, Edward Kohtio, Patricia Lilly, Patricia Logsdon, Marina McKenna, Diana Scotton, Tara Taylor, Dionne White, Lucia DeStefano, and Bill Mazzella.

“In making this decision,” Carlson said in the merger announcement, “I was looking for a company with a similar culture and professional perspective. This merger will give us a larger footprint in Westchester and the ability to provide greatly increased services to our clients.”

Budetti at ERA Insite called the deal “a great opportunity for us here in the Bronxville area, where we are already serving clients.” The merged companies “are both family-owned businesses and share common philosophies. We can offer the agents and their clients cutting-edge technologies, extensive support and new streams of business.”