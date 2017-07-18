RBS laying off another 23 in Stamford

As expected, the Royal Bank of Scotland is laying off more workers at its Stamford headquarters. With its notification to the Labor Department that it will eliminate another 23 positions at 600 Washington Blvd. come September, RBS will have laid off some 630 employees over the past two years.

RBS told the Labor Department that it expects to make more job cuts this year.

The struggling bank, headquartered in Edinburgh, has undertaken a series of restructuring measures over the past several years, beginning in 2008 when it was bailed out by the U.K. government. Earlier this month it reached a $5.5 billion settlement over its mishandling of mortgage-backed securities in the U.S. prior to the economic downturn.