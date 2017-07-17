Barile Gallagher opens eco-friendly headquarters in Pleasantville

Barile Gallagher & Associates Consulting Engineers has opened the doors of its new corporate headquarters at 39 Marble Ave. in Pleasantville.

The recently completed building was designed with a number of eco-friendly features, including a super-insulated envelope, northern glass for daylighting and views, ultra-high efficient HVAC and plumbing, LED lighting and roof-mounted solar electric generation.

“For more than 40 years, our firm has been on the forefront of designing environmentally friendly buildings,” principal partner Laurence Barile said. “Now it was time for us to walk-the-walk and make our own building a model of sustainability.”

Barile’s father, Pat Barile, was a founding partner of the firm formerly known as Damiano Barile Engineers. The company provides consulting engineering services for HVAC, plumbing, fire protection and electrical systems on institutional, commercial, municipal, industrial, religious and residential projects.

“We are grateful for the knowledge and meticulous design practices passed down to us from Tom Damiano and Pat Barile,” said Paul Gallagher, principal of Barile Gallagher. “They were great examples, not only as engineers but as honest and fair businessmen.”

In light of the building’s environmentally friendly design, local and county officials joined Barlie Gallagher in cutting a ceremonial “green” ribbon on July 13.

“It’s great to be here on behalf of our county executive. It’s these small businesses that really make the difference in Westchester County,” Deputy County Executive Kevin Plunkett said.