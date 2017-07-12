Women’s apparel retailer Loola Doola Boutique will host a grand opening at its new storefront in White Plains this month.



The event at 206 Martine Ave. will begin at 11 a.m. on July 19.

The new boutique features a variety of women’s’ clothing, including tops, dresses and wraps. Loola Doola also offers accessories including clutches and scarves.

Loola Doola’s owner, Lauren Morris, has nearly two decades of experience in fashion and design. She also designs handbags through her company, Lauren M. Designs. Morris said “Loola Doola” was a childhood nickname given to her by her late father.

With her new boutique, Morris said she aims to make every client feel like a priority during their shopping experience.

Morris will be joined at the ceremony by White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach and members of the White Plains Business Improvement District.