Wunderlich back at Cushman & Wakefield in Westchester-Fairfield markets

Commercial real estate broker Carl Wunderlich has rejoined Cushman & Wakefield as director for its Westchester and Connecticut markets, the real estate services firm announced today. A veteran of more than 15 years in the industry, he will represent both tenants and landlords, focusing on retail suburban markets in Westchester and Fairfield counties.

Wunderlich most recently was a senior leasing representative at Urstadt Biddle Properties in Greenwich, where he was responsible for leasing a portfolio of mixed-use properties totaling more than 1.3 million square feet. He joined Urstadt Biddle after serving as an associate director for retail services at Cushman & Wakefield.

James Fagan, managing principal and market leader of Cushman & Wakefield’s Connecticut branch, in the announcement said Wunderlich’s “regional expertise paired with his experience in the retail sector will be of great value to our expanding roster of diverse talent. We are certain that with his background, Carl will be a strong asset here.”

Wunderlich said his transition back to the global real estate firm “was seamless. Not only am I comfortable with the platform, but I now have the ability to explore and work in the market I live in. This will allow me to leverage my retail relationships and effectively help grow Cushman & Wakefield’s retail brand.”