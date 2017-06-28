Brooklyn Market to open Rivertowns Square grocery store

Rivertowns Square has its grocer. An 18,000-square-foot store called Brooklyn Market of Williamsburg will open by the end of the year in the Dobbs Ferry mixed-use development, according to an announcement from Rivertowns’ exclusive leasing agent Greenstone Realty.

The store comes from the operators of Brooklyn Harvest Markets and eight grocery markets total.

Brooklyn Market will move into space originally designated for a Mrs. Green’s Natural Markets store. Those plans were called off after Mrs. Green’s parent company, Irvington-based Natural Markets Food Group, announced the closing of five Mrs. Green’s locations in New York and Connecticut, along with the departure of its CEO.

The new Brooklyn Market will feature butcher, seafood and gourmet counters that offer items from the store’s Brooklyn and on-site kitchens. The market also offers a variety of gluten-free products, according to the announcement.

Brooklyn Market will join retail and entertainment brands at the site that include the eight-auditorium luxury iPic Theater, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Chop’t Creative Salads and Ulta Beauty & Cosmetics. A Hilton Hotel is expected to open before the end of the year. The 450,000-square-foot project is developed by Saber Dobbs Ferry LLC, a joint venture between Dobbs Ferry Capital Partners LLC and Armonk-based Saber Real Estate Advisors.

On the north side of the development, Lincoln Property Co. began leasing units in April at the Danforth Apartments, a 202-unit, 277,000-square-foot rental building.

Martin G. Berger, managing principal of Saber, said in a statement that there were a number of strong grocery options for the site. Brooklyn Market won out “because they consistently demonstrated their ability to deliver quality at every turn and provide customers with incredible service in all of their eight locations.”

Rivertowns Square is 85 percent leased, according to Greenstone.