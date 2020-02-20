Home Fairfield Norwalk’s Peaches Southern Pub migrating to Manhattan

Norwalk’s Peaches Southern Pub migrating to Manhattan

Kevin Zimmerman
Peaches Southern Pub and Juke Joint, a presence on Norwalk’s Wall Street for the past three years, is closing on March 1 and moving to New York City.

Peaches Southern Pub and Juke Joint
Greer Fredericks, owner of Peaches Southern Pub and Juke Joint. Photo by Kevin Zimmerman

According to owner and Norwalk resident Greer Fredericks, the move to Manhattan is part of a plan to potentially open a chain of Peaches throughout the city.

Fredericks previously operated Norwalk’s Jax & Co. Low Country Kitchen and Mama’s Boy Southern Table & Refuge before opening Peaches at 7 Wall St. in late 2016.

She is no stranger to New York City, having once worked at the Rainbow Room and Windows on the World.

Peaches’ move follows by a few days the announcement that Fat Cat Pie Co. at 7-11 Wall St. is closing after 16 years.

