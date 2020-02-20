Norwalk’s Peaches Southern Pub migrating to Manhattan

Peaches Southern Pub and Juke Joint, a presence on Norwalk’s Wall Street for the past three years, is closing on March 1 and moving to New York City.

According to owner and Norwalk resident Greer Fredericks, the move to Manhattan is part of a plan to potentially open a chain of Peaches throughout the city.

Fredericks previously operated Norwalk’s Jax & Co. Low Country Kitchen and Mama’s Boy Southern Table & Refuge before opening Peaches at 7 Wall St. in late 2016.

She is no stranger to New York City, having once worked at the Rainbow Room and Windows on the World.

Peaches’ move follows by a few days the announcement that Fat Cat Pie Co. at 7-11 Wall St. is closing after 16 years.