Norwalk’s Fat Cat Pie Co. ending 16-year Wall Street run

Fat Cat Pie Co., a 16-year mainstay on Norwalk’s Wall Street, will soon bake its last pizza.

“Cat’s outta the bag and the building,” according to a post on Fat Cat’s Facebook page. “Our time here in the Twin City Building (at 7-11 Wall St.) is coming to a close. Our space has been sold and so with heavy hearts but cool heads we are here in the last weeks of Fat Cat on Wall Street.”

A specific closing date has not been determined.

“We are happy for the owners for realizing the sale of the restaurant space and wish the very best experience to the new owners,” the post continued. “This is our neighborhood in more ways than one and we will always be cheering it on.”