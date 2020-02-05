Allison Madison and Grant Schneider to lead HR council of the BCW

Allison Madison and Grant Schneider have been named as co-chairs of The Business Council of Westchester’s (BCW) Human Resources Council.

Madison is president of Madison Approach Staffing Inc. in Elmsford. It provides staffing services, including recruiting and temporary staffing to companies ranging in size from five to 5,000 employees.

Schneider is the founder and president of Performance Development Strategies in Armonk. The company provides business and executive coaching to help organizations create change, develop managers and executives and create high-performing teams resulting in what it describes as engaged employees and loyal customers.

Madison started her career in 1996 when she began working at her mother’s staffing company. In 2006, she acquired her mother’s firm and as well as EAB Personnel and, in 2012, Hire Choice Staffing.

She lives in Yorktown Heights and is a board member of the New York State and Westchester/Putnam Workforce Development Boards. She also is on the board of the BCW’s Education Foundation.

Schneider is a Society for Human Resource Management certified senior professional as well as a certified business coach. He teaches the society’s HR Certification course at Fordham University. Through a program of the Westchester County Industrial Development Agency, he works with entrepreneurs in helping their business grow and do business with the government.

The Business Council of Westchester tells its members that joining the Human Resources Council allows them to stay up-to-date on the latest legislation and technology and share the best practices with other human resources professionals.