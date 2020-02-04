NORML gives Cuomo high marks, Lamont passing grade for marijuana legalization efforts

Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Ned Lamont of Connecticut have received letter grades of “A-“ and “B-,” respectively, from a pro-marijuana legalization group.

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML)’s annual Gubernatorial Scorecard assigns grades from “A” through “F” to states’ governors based upon their comments and voting records in 2019 specific to matters of marijuana policy.

“Most legislative activity specific to marijuana policy takes place at the state level and America’s governors are our nation’s most powerful state-elected officials,” NORML Executive Director Erik Altieri said. “These 50 lawmakers play a key role in whether or not marijuana policy reform advances at the state level so it is vitally important that reformers are aware of where they stand on the issue.”

Thirty-two U.S. governors — 22 Democrats and 10 Republicans — received a grade of “C” or higher, according to NORML’s findings, an increase from last year’s total of 27.

Nine governors (all Democrats) received an “A,” while 12 (11 Democrats and one Republican) earned a “B” and 11 (nine Republicans and two Democrats) received a “C.” Ten governors (nine Republicans and one Democrat) received a “D,” while eight — all Republicans — received an “F.”

Cuomo, a Democrat, was cited for signing Assembly Bill 8420-A into law last year. That legislation significantly reduced penalties for low-level marijuana possession offenses, expanded the state’s existing decriminalization law, and facilitated a process for the automatic review and expungement of criminal records involving offenses specific to the possession of up to 25 grams of cannabis.

NORML further noted that Cuomo reiterated his support for adult-use legalization during his 2020 State of the State address and that he is again pushing to include legalization as part of his 2020 budget plan.

New York is frequently mentioned by other media outlets as one of the states most likely to pass legalization bills this year.

Of Cuomo’s fellow Democrat Lamont, NORML said: “Despite promising to make adult-use marijuana legalization one of his administration’s top 2019 priorities, lawmakers failed to advance legislation to the Governor’s desk. Recently, he has met with the Governors of neighboring states to discuss the possibility of taking a regional approach to the issue in 2020.”

An agenda released last month by Senate President Pro Tem Martin Looney (D-New Haven), Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk), and other members of the Senate Democratic caucus said that the party “will take action to legalize, tax and regulate the retail sale, personal growth and recreational use of cannabis by individuals over 21 years old” during the next legislative session, which starts tomorrow.