Amazon buys Trumbull warehouse for distribution center

Amazon is expanding its Fairfield County footprint with the $7.5 million purchase of a 114,000-square-foot warehouse in Trumbull that will become its latest distribution center.

The 10-acre property at 7120 Main St. was originally a warehouse for the now-defunct Read’s Department Store and has been vacant for more than a decade. The company estimates that 150 jobs will be based at the site and is now running online advertisements to fill the newly created positions.

In November, the Seattle-headquartered company signed a seven-year lease for two Stratford properties – the 78,000-square-foot 500 Long Beach Blvd. and the 117,000-square-foot 600 Long Beach Blvd. – for use as distribution facility. Elsewhere in Connecticut, the company operates distribution centers in Wallingford, Newington and Bristol and fulfillment centers in Windsor and North Haven.