Amazon to open distribution facilities in Stratford

The e-commerce giant Amazon is set to open its first Fairfield County distribution facility in Stratford on Jan. 1.

The Seattle-headquartered company has signed a seven-year lease at the 78,000-square-foot 500 Long Beach Blvd. – which was previously occupied by Teavana Corp. – and 117,000-square-foot 600 Long Beach Blvd., the former home of Sweetharte Industries. Amazon will use the property for warehouse and office space, and the company has begun running online advertisements seeking workers at the new locations.

“We are pleased to be welcoming Amazon to Stratford,” said Mayor Laura R. Hoydick in a Facebook post. “Stratford is an ideal location for this new distribution center for Amazon. We have great transportation access as well as a terrific skilled labor force ready to take on the jobs Amazon is looking to fill as they get closer to their opening.”

“It comes as no surprise that a company like Amazon would lease over 200,000 square feet in Stratford,” said James Caissy, president of the Stratford Development Corp. that built the facilities where Amazon will be locating. “The Lordship Boulevard area of Stratford provides easy access to I-95, Route 25 and Route 8 for delivery to both Fairfield and New Haven counties. We expect to see this trend continue.”

Within Connecticut, Amazon also operates distribution facilities in North Haven, Wallingford and Windsor.